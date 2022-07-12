Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Tuesday will start mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle gradually clearing eastwards into the Irish Sea.
Brighter conditions along with just isolated showers will then extend from the west during the afternoon and evening.
Maximum temperatures of between 21 and 23 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.
Tuesday night will see clear spells and just a few light showers.
A fresher night than of late with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze.
The installation of solar panels on the Town Hall in Dundalk is one of the ways Louth County Council is tackling climate change
