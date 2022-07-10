Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

Sunday will be warm and largely dry with good sunny spells developing after some early morning mist or drizzle.
Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees with light variable breezes.
Sunday night will be dry with clear spells.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.
