Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in places.
The afternoon and evening will be brighter with spells of warm sunshine developing.
Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south with light north to northwest breezes.
Saturday night will be largely dry and mild with clear spells and perhaps a little mist or drizzle in places.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light, variable breezes.
Shane Byrne grabbed seven points to help Roche Emmets make it into the top six of the league. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Pupils and teachers at the Ógras Irish Summer Camp in Conradh na Gaeilge Gaeilge in Seatown Place (photo: Arthur Kinahan )
