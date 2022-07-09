Dundalk FC player attends Football for All training session at the home of Glenmuir

Football is something that brings huge pleasure to lives of so many people around the world, be it from playing with your friends or roaring on your local teams from the sidelines.

Dundalk is one of the great footballing towns in this country, with a passionate fanbase and support for its local professional team as well as many top class teams clubs plying their trade in the Dundalk and District League or the NEFL.

And while the work of Stephen O'Donnell and his players is what matters most to the fans of Dundalk FC, the club has made an effort to reach out to the community and get involved in projects away from the Airtricity League.

This was seen earlier this week when the club visited Glenmuir United, who are running a Football for All programme in association with the FAI.

The scheme encourages grassroots clubs to create a section within their club for kids between the ages of six and 16 with additional needs.

FAI Development Officer – and former Lilywhites attacker – Paul Smyth – played a big part in bringing the programme to Dundalk and he declared it a resounding success.

“After Glenmuir reached out to us we held initial training and meetings around how we would structure the course,” he explained to dundalkfc.com.

“We connected with St Brigid’s School in town and did some promotion of it there and the initial six-week programme, which concludes today, has been hugely successful.

“We have had up to 14 kids turning up at some of the sessions and it is something we would like to build on going forward. It gives kids with additional needs a chance to get involved with their local club.”

Winger Stephen Bradley and club community officer Liam Burns called down to sample what was on offer to budding young players.

Coaches Garry Hoey, an international with the Republic of Ireland amputee side, former Dundalk FC academy player Luke Murphy and Darren Lennon led the kids through a number of drills with the emphasis firmly being on having fun.

Plans are in place to run a second camp towards the end of the summer and Smyth had a reassuring message for parents of kids with additional needs.

“Everyone is welcome to come and give it a try. It’s a really relaxed environment and the coaches have been fantastic and have really helped the kids find their level.

“The kids that started the course have stayed at it which is really encouraging. The sessions are fun and if any of the kids are feeling a little overwhelmed, they can take a time out. There’s no pressure on them whatsoever.”