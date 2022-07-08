Search

08 Jul 2022

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

08 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

FRIDAY, JULY 8

GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8AM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 7
TG4, 11.45AM

TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2022
BBC, 12.30PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
MFC: GALWAY V MAYO
TG4, 7.15PM

GOLF
BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 9PM

SATURDAY, JULY 9

RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V IRELAND
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 8.05AM

RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 11.05AM

TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2022
BBC, 11AM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
GALWAY V DERRY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

RUGBY
SOUTH AFRICA V WALES
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 4.05PM

SUNDAY, JULY 10

GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 10.30AM

CRICKET
IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND
ESPN, 10.45AM

FORMULA ONE
AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 12.30PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V KERRY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM

SOCCER - WOMEN'S EURO
FRANCE V ITALY
RTE2, 8PM

