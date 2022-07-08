Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, JULY 8
GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 7
TG4, 11.45AM
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2022
BBC, 12.30PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
MFC: GALWAY V MAYO
TG4, 7.15PM
GOLF
BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 9PM
SATURDAY, JULY 9
RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V IRELAND
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 8.05AM
RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 11.05AM
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2022
BBC, 11AM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
GALWAY V DERRY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
RUGBY
SOUTH AFRICA V WALES
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 4.05PM
SUNDAY, JULY 10
GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 10.30AM
CRICKET
IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND
ESPN, 10.45AM
FORMULA ONE
AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 12.30PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V KERRY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
SOCCER - WOMEN'S EURO
FRANCE V ITALY
RTE2, 8PM
Dublin and Derry line up for the parade prior to the 1958 All Ireland Football Final. Should they both win at the weekend, this pairing could meet again in the final in 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.