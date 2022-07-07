Search

07 Jul 2022

Public lights for Louth retail park finally secured

Public lights for Louth retail park finally secured

Labour Councillor Elaine McGinty at site where new lights will be installed in Drogheda Retail Park

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

07 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Local Labour Councillor Elaine McGinty has confirmed that safety concerns at Drogheda Retail Park have finally been addressed following a year of intense local campaigning and engagement with management company.

Councillor McGinty said: “For over a year, I have been engaging with Bannon Commercial Property Consultants, who are the management company in charge of Drogheda Retail Park, Donore Road.

"I am delighted to announce that the public lighting system is to be switched on."

Dundalk councillor highlights problems of teenagers on quads along border area

CllrJohn Reilly highlights problem with teenagers riding quads along the road in border area

Mid Louth: Clogherhead RNLI volunteer Derek Shevlin takes to the pitch at Croke Park

"For far too long this stretch of road has been a danger to walkers and runners due to the lack of public lighting.

"Since engaging with the management company, works to re-establishing the power to the public lighting system at the access road has been completed and the lights are now ready to be switched on. 

"There were significant delays due to the certification process with ESB, which has been resolved. Now that the work has been completed, the lights are to be signed over to the lighting department in Electric Ireland.  

"In order to expeditated the process, Bannon have enlisted the help of a third-party energy consultant.

 “The introduction of this new lighting system will hold great importance for the people of Drogheda and surrounding areas. The installation will act as a safety measure, creating a heightened feeling of security and comfort for the local people."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media