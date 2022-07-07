Public lights for Louth retail park finally secured

Local Labour Councillor Elaine McGinty has confirmed that safety concerns at Drogheda Retail Park have finally been addressed following a year of intense local campaigning and engagement with management company.

Councillor McGinty said: “For over a year, I have been engaging with Bannon Commercial Property Consultants, who are the management company in charge of Drogheda Retail Park, Donore Road.

"I am delighted to announce that the public lighting system is to be switched on."

"For far too long this stretch of road has been a danger to walkers and runners due to the lack of public lighting.

"Since engaging with the management company, works to re-establishing the power to the public lighting system at the access road has been completed and the lights are now ready to be switched on.

"There were significant delays due to the certification process with ESB, which has been resolved. Now that the work has been completed, the lights are to be signed over to the lighting department in Electric Ireland.

"In order to expeditated the process, Bannon have enlisted the help of a third-party energy consultant.

“The introduction of this new lighting system will hold great importance for the people of Drogheda and surrounding areas. The installation will act as a safety measure, creating a heightened feeling of security and comfort for the local people."