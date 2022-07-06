Search

06 Jul 2022

Dundalk councillor highlights problems of teenagers on quads along border area

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Jul 2022 9:30 PM

Dundalk-Carlingford Councillor John Reilly has highlighted what he believes is a problem that needs to be addressed, of teenagers riding quads along the road in the border area of Dungooley. 

The Fine Gael councillor has said the quad problem is "particuarly bad on a crossborder walking pad on the Ring of Gullion." Cllr Reilly said that "this is a beautiful area close to the historical Urney Graveyard and is a stop off on the Ring of Gullion walkway. The walkway continues into the village of Forkhill."

Cllr Reilly claims that "great effort has been put into promoting this walkway and historical graveyard over the last 12 months and is definitely not a suitable track for quad bikes", adding that "this point has also been echoed by the SDLP councillor, Mr Pete Burns, who also holds a deep interest in the area and wishes to promote tourism and walking trips."

The Kilcurry based councillor says that "it is the responsibility of parents to supervise their children and that if they have purchased one of these quad bikes, it is of great importance that they do not take it on public roads and not to destruct a heritage site."

