Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 7 July 2022

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Goss of Bellurgan Point, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann, son of the late Christy and Mary and dear dad to Stephen, Benny, Paudi and Gerard. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters-in-law Gertrude, Miriam, Margaret and Shauna, grandchildren Dara, Aaron, Jason, Ava, Jamie, Nathan, Cillian, Rian and Cara, sisters and brothers May, Jimmy, John and Susie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Thursday and Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, proceeding on foot to the top of the Point road, then driving via Jenkinstown Cross to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marian Mullen (née Murphy) of Newtownbalregan, Castleblayney Road, Dundalk, Louth / Swords, Dublin

On Tuesday 5 July 2022, peacefully in the love and tender care of The Bon Secour Hospital Dublin. B.O.I. and former Lady's captain of Greenore Golf Club. Predeceased by her dad Brendan (late of Swords). Marian will be sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, her mum Patty, sisters Deirdre, Bernie, Catherine and Finola, brother Paul, brothers in-law Dwayne, Mark and Paul, nephews, nieces, aunts, extended family, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and wonderful friends.

Reposing at her residence from Thursday 1pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Carlingford. House private on Friday morning for family only please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Enda Byrne of Dromard, Killanny, Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Killanny, Louth

On 1 June 2022, suddenly at his home in London. Predeceased by his father James and Mother Mary , his brothers Barney, Jemmy and Frankie.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his cherished family, his beloved wife Marion, his son Colm and his daughter Sharon, Colm's partner Jo and Sharon's partner Dale, his adored grandchildren Alisha & Amelia, his brothers Patsy (Leege), Tommy (Carrickmacross), Jackie (Ardee), Mickey (Dromard), his sisters Mary Hand (Ardee), Maggie Castle (Croydon), Patricia Byrne (Louth Village), his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass was held on Friday 1 July in Our Lady of Willesden Church, Harlesden, London, burial took place in St. Mary's Cemetery Harrow Road, London NW10 5NY. Months Memory Mass will take place on Sunday 10 July at 11:30am in St Enda's Church, Killanny.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sean Rogers formerly of St Ronans Villas, Dromiskin and Southend, Blackrock



Peacefully passed away in the wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home on 5 July 2022. Sean much loved husband of the late Breda nee Kavanagh, dear father of Alan, Caroline and the late John, grandad of Kelly, Mark, Anthony, Stephanie, Jamie, Robbie, Claire.

Also great grandad of Megan, Ella, Alice, Ava, Darcy and Robert-lee and brother of Joan, Margaret, Bernadette, Sean will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., from 4pm until 6pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning via Blackrock to St. Furseys Church, Haggardstown, arriving at Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals.

May he rest in peace