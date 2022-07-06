PICTURES: AAEX art workshops at Dundalk's Square

A team of AAEX artists did art kids art workshops including spray painting and postcard classes at the Market Square in Dundalk last Saturday.
Our photographer was there gets snaps of the children as they made their art pieces at the free workshops as part of the SEEK Urban Arts Festival.
