Wednesday's weather forecast in Louth

Tomorrow will be largely dry with some sunny spells developing, and just a slight chance of a light shower.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind.
A mild and humid night on Wednesday night.
Most places will be dry.
Lowest temperatures 13 or 14 degrees with moderate northwest winds.
