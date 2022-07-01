Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Friday will start off cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle.
It will then turn dry and bright for the late morning and afternoon, with more persistent rain arriving later in the evening.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate southwesterly winds.
On Friday night persistent and at times heavy rain will gradually clear away to the northeast, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers following.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with moderate southwesterly winds.
