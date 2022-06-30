20% of septic tanks in Louth failed inspections last year according to the latest report published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The report states that ten inspections were carried out in Louth in 2021.
While Louth's rate was the lowest in the county the number of inspections carried out were much lower than many other counties.
From 2013-2021 45 Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems (DWWTS) in Louth failed inspections while 98% of systems that did fail in that period have since been fixed.
Nationally, over half of (DWWTS) inspected failed and more than one quarter were a risk to human health or the environment.
Three quarters of systems that failed have been fixed.
