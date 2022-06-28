Gardaí investigate aggravated burglary in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating an incident of aggravated burglary that took place at a house on Mullaharlin Road, Dundalk, shortly after 7.00pm on Wednesday 22nd June.
It is believed a number of men broke into the house armed with a hammer and a bar and a number of items of jewellery were reported as stolen.
A dark Audi A6 was seen driving dangerously in the area at the time and gardai believe it may have been connected with the incident.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station.
The Servisource team following their Employment Recruitment Federation (ERF) Best in Practice Healthcare Award win
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.