28 Jun 2022

Mullens Takeaway named best independent takeaway in Leinster

Jason Newman

28 Jun 2022

Mullens of Castletown Road in Dundalk has been awarded the Best Independent Takeaway Award in Leinster as part of National Burger Day.

 The announcement came on Kepak’s fifth annual National Burger Day, which took place on Thursday 23rd June, which, in support of the Simon Community encouraged foodie lovers to get out and have their say by voting for the nation’s favourite burger, while giving back to a great cause and celebrating Ireland’s amazing foodservice at the same time.

Over the last number of weeks, hundreds of Irish food businesses of all categories and sizes took part in the search for Ireland’s best burger, from popular fast-food joints to family owned-pubs, hotels, and speciality burger restaurants at the heart of Irish communities.

With over 450 burger outlets to choose from, Blue Thunder in Claremorris, Co Mayo was awarded the title of the nation’s favourite burger.

“We’re delighted that National Burger Day has returned again for a fifth year,” said John Savage, Kepak Foodservice Solutions Commercial Director. 

“I’d like to congratulate all the winners, participating outlets and supporters. While National Burger Day is undoubtedly a competition – it is also a celebration of a much-loved food favourite and world class foodservice providers. We are once again delighted to host another epic battle of the burgers this year and shine a light on the nation’s finest food outlets.

“We were once again proud to come on board as a lead sponsor for National Burger Day in conjunction with our partner, Kepak.

"During the pandemic Flipdish and Kepak worked closely to help customers navigate through an extremely difficult period.

"Through shared collaboration between Flipdish and Kepak, customers continue to grow, thrive and innovate and we are delighted to celebrate these fantastic businesses through National Burger Day."

 

