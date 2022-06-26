PHOTOS: Beautiful house in Omeath goes on market

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Lislea in Omeath is a detached three bed two bath house on a country lane setting overlooking Carlingford Lough. This pristine, immaculately presented detached bungalow sits on a beautifully mature elevated site set high above the Village of Omeath.
Guide price is €380,000. Contact Mallon Property on 042 932 9900 for more information.
