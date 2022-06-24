Biggest annual increase in house prices in Leinster seen in Louth

Median house prices in Leinster have seen the strongest gain in Louth over the past 12 months, according to the MyHome.ie Property Report for the second quarter of 2022, released this week.

The median asking price for a house in Louth is now €225,000, an annual increase of 15.38%.

Four bed semi detached houses in Louth now have a median price of €275,000, representing an annual increase of 10%.

Apartments have also seen a sizeable increase in price, with the median price for a two bed apartment in Louth now standing at €175,000, a 20.69% increase on the same time last year.

The Q2 2022 report, in association with Davy, found that annual asking price inflation slowed to 10.9% nationwide, and was 7.9% in Dublin and 12.7% elsewhere around the country.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy, said that 2022 should be a year of two halves, with price inflation slowing down in the second half of the year. “Double-digit inflation and sharp price gains are set to give way to greater concerns on affordability, the economic outlook and the impact of the ECB raising interest rates.”