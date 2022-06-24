Electricity down in parts of Dundalk
1015 customers in parts of Dundalk and west of the town are affected by a power outage this morning.
ESB Networks say they are currently working to repair a fault and will restore power as quickly as possible. The estimated restore time is 3.15pm.
Follow https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/ for updates on the outage.
PowerCheck provides customers with Real-Time Fault Information on all major faults. It also gives information on whether or not your outage has already been reported.
It also gives an estimated time when power will be restored.
