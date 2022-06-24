Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Friday morning will be cloudy with patches of light rain or drizzle.
More persistent rain will move northeastwards across during the afternoon and early evening, followed by isolated showers.
Winds will be light in the morning, but will become south to southeast and increase moderate to fresh during the afternoon.
There will be strong winds on the coast.
Highest afternoon temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.
Friday night will see clear spells and scattered showers at first but another spell of heavy rain will move into the southwest overnight.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh and variable winds.
Outgoing Cathaoirleach Pio Smith hands over the chain of office to incoming Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan
