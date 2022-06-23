Search

23 Jun 2022

The Latest Fixtures and Results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

The Latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

Reporter:

reporter

23 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

U14 Premier Ardee: Utd 2 Woodview Celtic 0 Ardee Celtic 8 Dromin Juveniles 0 Bellurgan Utd 2 Quay Celtic 1

U14 Division 1: Quay Olympic 2 Rockville 0 Bay Utd 0 Muirhevnamor 2

U13 Premier: Redeemer Celtic 0 Shamrocks 3 Quay Celtic 4 Quay Olympic 1

U13 Division 1: Bellurgan Utd 3 Rockville 1 Glenmuir Utd 2 St Dominic's 1 Dromin Juveniles 1 Bay Celtic 1

U12 Premier: Woodview Celtic Blue 3 Bellurgan Utd 1 Woodview Celtic 5 Ardee Celtic 0 Shamrocks Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 3 Quay Celtic 2 Ardee Celtic 4 Woodview Celtic 3 Redeemer Celtic 2 Glenmuir Utd 2 Woodview Celtic Blue 2

U12 Division 2: Bay Celtic 0 Shamrocks Utd 6 Blayney Academy White 3 Quay Olympic 2 Shamrocks Utd 5 Rockville 0 Ardee Rovers 2 Glenmuir Celtic 2

U12 Division 1: Woodview Celtic White 2 Muirhevnamor 0 Ardee Utd 5 Muirhevnamor 2 Dromin Utd Blue 1 Bellurgan Celtic 3

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Thursday 23 June

U13 Premier: Walshestown v Rock Celtic, Walshestown 7.15PM; Shamrocks v Redeemer Celtic, Fatima 7.15PM

U13 Division 1: Muirhevnamor v Rockville, Muirhevnamor Grass 7.15PM

U12 Division 1: Bay Utd v Walshestown, Rock Road 7.15PM

Saturday 25 June

U9 Tigers: Bellurgan Bandits v St Dominic's, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Rock Celtic, White Army Pitch 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Bay Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM

U9 Panthers: Bellurgan Blades v Rock Celtic, Stripes Flynn Park 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Red v Bay Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Blue Town Parks

U9 Lions: Dromin Juveniles v Quay Celtic, Dromin 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Bellurgan Cubs, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor White v Bay Athletic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM

U11 Seals: Ardee Celtic Red v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Rock Celtic Red v Walshestown, Sandy Lane 9.45AM

U11 Otters: Rock Celtic White v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Blue v Bellurgan Bandits, Town Parks 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Quay Olympic, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM

U11 Dolphins: Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic, Stripes Dromin 9.45AM; Bellurgan Cubs v Bay Utd, Flynn Park 9.45AM; St Dominic's v Redeemer Celtic, Friary Field 9.45AM

U13 League Cup: Quay Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Rockville, Rock Road 11.00AM; Rock Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v St Dominic's, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Quay Olympic, Fatima 9.45AM; Bellurgan Utd v Muirhevnamor, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Walshestown, Gorman Park 11.00AM

U15 League Cup: Rock Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Rockville v St Dominic's, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Bay Utd, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Glenmuir Utd v Quay Olympic, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Termonfeckin 12.30PM; Shamrocks v Dromin, Juveniles Fatima 11.00AM

U17 League Cup: Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 2.15PM; Shamrocks v Rock Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Carrick Rovers, Termonfeckin 2.15PM

Sunday 26 June

U8 Terriers: Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic, White Bellew Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Bandits, Town Parks 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor Blue v Redeemer Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM

U8 Spaniels: Quay Celtic v Shamrocks, Army Pitch 11.00AM; Bellurgan Blades v Redeemer Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Red v Bay Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM

U8 Setters: Dromin Juveniles v St Dominic's, Dromin 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Quay Olympic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM

U10 Hawks: Rock Celtic Red v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Bay Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Shamrocks, Flynn Park 9.45AM

U10 Falcons: Glenmuir Celtic v Quay Athletic, Glenmuir Park 2.00PM; Bellurgan Blades v Shamrocks Utd, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Muirhevnamor v Dromin Juveniles, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Rock Celtic White v Bay Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM

U10 Eagles: Quay Olympic v Redeemer Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bears v Rock Celtic Stripes, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Blayney Academy v Ardee Celtic, Red Beach Hill 9.45AM

U12 League Cup: Redeemer Celtic v Ardee Utd, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Dromin Utd Blue v Bellurgan Celtic, Dromin 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Bay Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Walshestown v Muirhevnamor, Walshestown 11.00AM; Quay Celtic v Rock Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic White, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic Blue, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Shamrocks Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM

U12 Shield: Blayney Academy White v Rockville, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Bellurgan Athletic v Ardee Rovers, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Shamrocks Utd v Dromin White, Fatima 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM

U14 League Cup: Quay Celtic v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Glenmuir Utd v Rockville, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Quay Olympic, DKIT 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Celtic, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Ardee Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM

U16 League Cup: Shamrocks v Woodview Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Town Parks 2.15PM; Bay Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Rock Road 2.15PM; Redeemer Celtic v St Dominic's, Gorman Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Quay Celtic v Ardee Utd, Clancy Park 2.15PM; Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 2.15PM

Tuesday June 28

U14 League Cup: Bellurgan Utd/Ardee Celtic v Muirhevnamor, TBC 7.15PM

U14 Shield: Quay Celtic/Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd/Rockville TBC 7.15PM

