Louth County Council greets successful Pride of Place Groups

Joan Martin, CE of Louth County Council and Cllr. Pio Smith, Cathaoirleach, with (L-R) Paul Owens, Donna Conroy, Norma Cooney, John Moloney and Clodagh O'Mahony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie
The Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project and the Blackrock Coastal Community were honoured by a presentation on 20th June at the County Council offices to mark their recent success in the Pride of Place Ceremony which took place in May 2022.
The Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project won the overall prize in the Community Wellbeing Initiative category and the Blackrock Community also made a podium finish, where they came runner up in the Island and Coastal Communities category. They were competing against eighty four projects, which were put forward by 34 Local authorities across the island of Ireland.
It is a significant accomplishment, being recognised in such a prestigious all Island competition and both groups have showcased that community spirit is alive and well and we wish them continued success in all their future endeavours.
Warmest congratulations to all participants involved.
L-R Senator Erin McGreehan, Ms. Éadaoin O’Reilly and two of Erin’s children Micheàl and Conor McMorland
Joan Martin, CE of Louth County Council and Cllr. Pio Smith, Cathaoirleach, with (L-R) Paul Owens, Donna Conroy, Norma Cooney, John Moloney and Clodagh O'Mahony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie
President Michael Owen McGrath, alongside Third prize winner Elizabeth Donnelly, Lady Captain Rita Mulligan, Runner Up Angela McParland and Best Gross Kay McCartan
The Government is looking at different ways to slash costs for householders as parts of its cost-of-living budget in October
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.