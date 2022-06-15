Louth Division 2 roundup: Irelanders fail to keep the pressure on Gaels

CLAN NA GAEL 1-9

YOUNG IRELANDS 1-6

Jason Cullen struck a late goal to give Clan na Gael victory away to neighbours Young Irelands on Saturday evening.

The hosts went into the game hoping to cut the gap to Dundalk Gaels at the top of the table back to two points and they were looking good when leading going into the final quarter.

However, they failed to add to their tally and it was the Clans who snatched victory in the end.

The win moves Clans into fifth place in the table, while Young Irelands are now four points behind Gaels in second place.

In what proved to be a close contest throughout, it was Young Irelands who were first on the board thanks to McStravick, only for Robbie Curran to level things up after five minutes.

Dermot Mone and Jordan O’Donoghue were on target for the hosts but Curran and Cullen kept the Clans on level terms before Gavin Gaffey landed the final point of the half to send the visitors in at the break with a 0-5 to 0-4 lead.

Six minutes after the restart it was advantage Young Irelands after McStravick scored the first goal of the game, helping his side lead by a point at the start of the final quarter.

However, it was Cullen who made his mark and after landing the equaliser on 49 minutes, he scored the winning goal in the closing minutes to give his team victory.

CLAN NA GAEL: Sean Smyth; Craig Callan, Donal Boyle, Brian McDonnell; Paul Crewe 0-1, Conor Noonan, John Byrne; Conall McKeever, Robbie Curran 0-2; Gavin Gaffey 0-1, Shane Carroll, Tiarnan Weldon; Jason Cullen 1-4, Billy Smith 0-1, Sean O’Hanlon. Subs: Conor Smith for G Gaffey, Mark Lee for Cullen.

YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Conn O’Donoghue, Robbie Farrell; Peter Dixon, Liam McStravick, Jamie Browne; James Prendergast, Oisin McCabe; Dean Maguire, Peter McStravick 1-2, Ruairi Kelly 0-1; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-1, Cian O’Donoghue, Dermot Mone 0-2.



ST KEVINS 2-8

ROCHE EMMETS 0-11

St Kevins had to withstand a strong second half comeback from Roche Emmets before claiming the points at Philipstown on Saturday evening.

The hosts appeared to be cruising at the break as they went in with a nine-point lead but in the end they were glad to hear the final whistle as Roche almost completed an unlikely comeback.

The Kevins welcomed TJ Doheny and Aaron Khan into their starting line-up and made a lively start to the game.

Evan Maher opened the scoring for the Kevin's, followed in short succession by TJ Doheny and Lee Crosbie who scored a point a piece.

Tom Matthews scored an impressive two goals in the first half which gave the Philipstown men a commanding 2-7 to 0-4 lead at the break.

However, Roche responded well in the second half and with Kevin Callaghan and Barry O’Hare finding their range, they gradually chipped away at the lead.

However, they were unable to produce the goal they needed and the home side held out for the win their only score of the second half coming from the boot of Keelan Maher.

ST KEVINS: Danny Crosbie; Dylan Maher, Finbarr Lynch, Shane Meade; Karl Martin, Cameron Maher (0-3), Darren McMullan; Evan Maher (0-1), Seanie Crosbie; Keelan Maher (0-1), TJ Doheny (0-1), Eoin McKenna; Aaron Khan, Tom Matthews (2-1), Lee Crosbie (0-1). Conor Rogers for E Maher, Patrick Clarke for E McKenna.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Adam McKay, Sean Dawe, Dermot Carthy; James McDonnell, Glen Stewart, Aidan Grant; James McArdle, David O’Connell; Gerard Browne, Eugene Murray, Jack McKay; Mark Byrne 0-1, Shane Byrne 0-1, Kevin Callaghan 0-5. Subs: Barry O’Hare 0-4 for E Murray, David Quigley for D O’Connell, Caoimhin Reilly for J McKay, Harry O’Connell for A McKay, Mickey McCourt for J McArdle.



KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-16

OLIVER PLUNKETTS 0-12

Tadgh McEnaney and Fionn Cumiskey starred as Kilkerley scored a four-point victory away to Oliver Plunketts on Saturday night.

McEnaney finished with nine points, while Cumiskey landed a further five points to see their side move away from the foot of the table with their second win of the campaign.

The tone for the evening was set in the early stage as both players were on target, alongside Fintan Brady as the Emmets kicked the first six points of the game.

The hosts got back into contention when Killian Nolan, Stephen Keeley and Niall Murtagh scored the next three points.

McEnaney landed another two before the short whistle, but the Plunketts found the target through Cillian Smith, Sean Boyle and Cian Brady to cut the gap to 0-8 to 0-6 at half time.

After the restart, McEnaney and Cumiskey continued to cause problems as they increased the gap with Conor Haggans replying for the Drogheda men.

Ultan McEnaney added to the tally in the closing stages to ensure his side came out on top despite late scores from Killian Nolan and Kevin Keogh.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Conell Brady, Darren Geoghegan, Cormac Bellew; Ewan McEnteggart, Eoghan Smyth, Aaron Crawford; James Fegan, Micheal McGeown; Brian Brady, Tadhg McEnaney 0-9, Shaun McElroy; Fionn Cumiskey 0-5, Cathal Bellew, Fintan Brady 0-1 . Subs: Ultan McEnaney 0-1 for McElroy, Conall Quinn for McGeown, Fintan Coleman for Crawford.

OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Colm Duffy; Cillian Matthews, David McTaggert, Ricky Bateson; David Lambe, Gary Keogh, Cillian Smith 0-1; Stephen Keely 0-1, Sean Boyle 0-1; Niall Murtagh 0-1, Cian Brady 0-2, Conor Haggans 0-1; Kristian Nolan 0-3, Cian Matthews, Barry Reynolds. Subs: Tiarnan O’Donovan for R Bateson, Killian Nolan 0-1 for N Murtagh, Stephen Beirth for K Nolan, Kevin Keogh 0-1 for C Haggans.



DUNDALK GAELS 1-9

ST. JOSEPH’S 0-10

Division 2 table toppers Dundalk Gaels continued their winning ways with a narrow two point win over manager-less St Joseph’s in the Ramparts on Wednesday night.

With Paddy White no longer in charge, Anthony Keenan and Derek Mulligan took temporary reins but there would be no managerial bounce however, as John O’Hare’s goal would prove decisive on the night.

Points from Sean McCann and top scorer Dylan McKeown made it 0-7 to 0-4 at half time with Craig Doherty landing a brace in that opening period.

Despite Conall McCaul and Doherty again finding the range the Gaels found the net with a ball over the top. O’Hare cooly slotted it away and David Maloney made his long injury return to land what would be the winner shortly after to make it 1-9 to 0-6.

The Joes battled back and dominated the scoring in the final stages with four points in a row. Jack Mulligan and Alan Quigley added two points apiece. However the Gaels had done enough.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Eamonn Kenny, Oisin Murray, Paul McCrave; David McComish, Andrew Curley, Kyle Rafferty; Luke Murray, Jordan Keating; Mark Hanna 0-2, Sean McCann 0-2, Dylan McKeown 0-3; Gary Shevlin, Thomas O'Connell 0-1, John O'Hare 1-0. SUBS: David Moloney 0-1 for Luke Murray, Chris Sweeney for John O'Hare, Sean Murray for Thomas O'Connell, Tom Murphy for Paul McCrave.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; Liam O’Leary, Ben Mulligan, Stefan Pots; Daire McKernan, David Kieran, Conor Neary; Jack Mulligan 0-2, Oisin McGuinness 0-1; Craig Doherty 0-3, Daire Smyth, Cian Sheridan; Alan Quigley 0-3, Conall McCaul 0-1, Thomas Smyth. SUBS: Jack McNamee for Sheridan, Tomás Smyth for Barron.

O’RAGHALLAIGHS 5-15

O’CONNELL’S 0-3

O’Raghallaighs moved into second place in the Division 2 table after they inflicted a heavy defeat on the O’Connells at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

Ben Rogan opened the scoring for the home side with a point but Robert Quigley equalised a few minutes later for the Bellingham side.

Rogan and James Moonan added points before a Ruairi Moore shot came back off the post and John Horan fired the rebound to the net.

A Kyle McElroy point was followed by their second goal of the game from Rogan after good work by Barry Flanagan. McElroy got his second point of the game and a brace from Flanagan were the last scores of the half to leave the score at the break 2-7 to 0-1 in favour of the hosts.

The second half continued much the way of the first, McElroy landed the first two points of the half and Flanagan added another shortly after. Substitute Eoin Moore got the Drogheda side’s third and fourth goals of the game.

The visitors did get on the scoreboard in the second half with points from Cailum Woods and Bernard Osborne. But substitute Olan Walshe got the last score of the game, another goal for the hoops.

O’RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Jack Carr, Emmet King, James Morgan; Ewan Sweeney, Chris Smith, Joe Meehan; James Moonan 0-1, Ruairi Moore; Cillian Curran, Kyle McElroy 0-5, Daniel Morgan; Barry Flanagan 0-4, Ben Rogan 1-3, John Horan 1-1. Subs: Olan Walshe 1-0 for Horan, Eoin Moore 2-1 for Curran, Daire O’Rourke for Carr.

O’CONNELLS: Sean Connolly; Liam Kiernan, Salem Rifaie, Sam Shearman; Cian O’Dwyer, Ciaran O’Brien, Cailum Woods 0-1; Andrew Keenan, Sean Cairns; Conor Culligan, Niall Conlon, Andrew Sharkey; Bernard Osborne 0-1, Robert Quigley 0-1, Cian Doyle. Subs Cathal O’Brien for Keenan, Craig Sharkey for O’Dwyer, Emmet Byrne for Kiernan, Tadgh Kearney for Doyle.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 2-13

ST FINBARRS 1-9

Hunterstown Rovers bounced back from their loss before the break to run out seven point winners over Naomh Fionnbarra in the eighth Round of the Division 2 League at John Markey Park.

Played in windy conditions, the Hunterstown men led from pillar to post with 1-2 on the board in less than seven minutes.

Alan Landy’s early goal was a regrettable one for the hosts but the Finbarrs got off the mark via a well struck Padraig Butterly free.

An excellent long range free by Hugh Osborne and a point from play by his brother Conor reduced the gap further. Rovers tacked on another point from James Rogers to leave four between the sides.

The Togher men then struck a goal from play Ciaran Markey after a great team move, to leave the minimum between the sides, 1-5 to 1-4 at the break.

The hosts started brightest in the second period with a lovely long range point from play by Matthew O'Reilly to level the scores.

Hunterstown then hit four in a row over the next 12 minutes to take a commanding grip on the game.

Stuart Reynolds' side dug deep to hit three points in a row themselves but Hunterstown then hit another four points in a row along with a late Ryan Ward goal to ease themselves over the line.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie 0-2; Adam O’Reilly, Paddy Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Cillian Taaffe, Tony McKenna, Philip Traynor; Marc Ward, Ryan Ward 1-1; David Finn 0-1, Glen Mathews 0-2, Aaron Levins 0-1; James Rogers 0-4(1f), Alan Landy 1-1, Paul Carrie. Subs: Oisin McGee, Conor Reaburn and Jason Monaghan.

ST FINBARRS: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Stephen Doyle, Kalum Regan 0-1; Adam Hanratty, Colin McGrane, Padraig Butterly 0-2; John Doyle, Matthew O'Reilly 0-1; Oisin Madden, Conor Osborne 0-2, Mairtin Murphy; Ciaran Murphy, Ciaran Markey 1-0, Hugh Osborne 0-3. Subs: Michael McArdle for Oisin Madden, Colum Kierans for Ciaran Murphy.