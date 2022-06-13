Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 13 June 2022

The death has occurred of Francis (Francie) McCoy of Knockabbey, Louth Village, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital on 12 June 2022. Francie, much loved husband of Kathleen, née Rafferty, dear father of Lorraine, Rose, Rory, Marie, Karen, Cormac and Sean, loving granddad of William, Francis, Hannah, Fiadh and Luke and brother of Barney, Johnny, Anne, Kathleen and the late Paddy and Mary. Francie will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Martin, daughters-in-law Darina and Jacinta, Cormac’s partner Rosie, Lorraine’s partner Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 5pm until 7pm on Monday. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Malachy’s Church, Reaghstown. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Betty Moran FMSA of Mount Oliver Convent, Ballymascanlon, Dundalk, Louth / Knockcroghery, Roscommon

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff in St. Francis’ Nursing Home Mount Oliver. Predeceased by her parents Bernard and Mary, her sisters Annie, Kitty,Sr. Lucia Moran FMSA, St. Patsy Moran FMSA, Martina and Pauline. Sr. Betty will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her dear sister Mary Brennan, nieces, nephews, extended family, a wide circle of friends and her Franciscan Community.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 2.30pm in the Convent Chapel Mount Oliver, followed by burial in the community cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Directors T 042 9334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Bowhan of Broadmeadow Road, Ashbourne and late of Philipstown, Dunleer, Co Louth



Peacefully at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her parents Patsy and Maggie, brothers William and Brendan and sister Zita. Sadly missed by her partner Con and all the Costello family, brothers Seamus, Patrick, Derek and Kieran, sisters Bronagh and Una, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jean Wright of Dunleer, Louth / Newcastle, Dublin



In her 78th year, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, after being lovingly cared for at Peamount Healthcare Facility, Newcastle, Co. Dublin. Jean will be sadly missed by her sister Betty (Collins, Donegal), Trena (Tuite), nieces Cecilia, Maria, Deirdre, Laura, Carmel and Lorraine, nephews Seáncathal, Peter, Brendan and John, grandnieces Caitlin and Lía, grandnephew Ben, relatives and all her friends and the staff at Peamount Healthcare. Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Corcoran (née Gallagher) of Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her family on 10 June 2022. Bridie much loved wife of the late Martin, dear mother of Kieran, Brendan, Fiona and Fintan and devoted granny of Aoife, Niamh, Eoin, Stephen, Paula, Ronan, Lucile and the late Paul, great granny of Erin and Cece, and sister of Frankie, Rose, and late Peter, Packie, Mary, Annie and Peggy. Bridie will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their mother Sara, son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Ann, Mary, and Valerie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to the Holy Family Church, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace



