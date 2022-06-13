Search

13 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 13 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 13 June 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 13 June 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

13 Jun 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Francis (Francie) McCoy of Knockabbey, Louth Village, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital on 12 June 2022. Francie, much loved husband of Kathleen, née Rafferty, dear father of Lorraine, Rose, Rory, Marie, Karen, Cormac and Sean, loving granddad of William, Francis, Hannah, Fiadh and Luke and brother of Barney, Johnny, Anne, Kathleen and the late Paddy and Mary. Francie will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Martin, daughters-in-law Darina and Jacinta, Cormac’s partner Rosie, Lorraine’s partner Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 5pm until 7pm on Monday. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Malachy’s Church, Reaghstown. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Betty Moran FMSA of Mount Oliver Convent, Ballymascanlon, Dundalk, Louth / Knockcroghery, Roscommon

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff in St. Francis’ Nursing Home Mount Oliver. Predeceased by her parents Bernard and Mary, her sisters Annie, Kitty,Sr. Lucia Moran FMSA, St. Patsy Moran FMSA, Martina and Pauline. Sr. Betty will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her dear sister Mary Brennan, nieces, nephews, extended family, a wide circle of friends and her Franciscan Community.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 2.30pm in the Convent Chapel Mount Oliver, followed by burial in the community cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Directors T 042 9334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Bowhan of Broadmeadow Road, Ashbourne and late of Philipstown, Dunleer, Co Louth

Peacefully at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her parents Patsy and Maggie, brothers William and Brendan and sister Zita. Sadly missed by her partner Con and all the Costello family, brothers Seamus, Patrick, Derek and Kieran, sisters Bronagh and Una, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jean Wright of Dunleer, Louth / Newcastle, Dublin

In her 78th year, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, after being lovingly cared for at Peamount Healthcare Facility, Newcastle, Co. Dublin. Jean will be sadly missed by her sister Betty (Collins, Donegal), Trena (Tuite), nieces Cecilia, Maria, Deirdre, Laura, Carmel and Lorraine, nephews Seáncathal, Peter, Brendan and John, grandnieces Caitlin and Lía, grandnephew Ben, relatives and all her friends and the staff at Peamount Healthcare. Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Corcoran (née Gallagher) of Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her family on 10 June 2022. Bridie much loved wife of the late Martin, dear mother of Kieran, Brendan, Fiona and Fintan and devoted granny of Aoife, Niamh, Eoin, Stephen, Paula, Ronan, Lucile and the late Paul, great granny of Erin and Cece, and sister of Frankie, Rose, and late Peter, Packie, Mary, Annie and Peggy. Bridie will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their mother Sara, son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Ann, Mary, and Valerie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to the Holy Family Church, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media