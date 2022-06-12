Search

13 Jun 2022

Joe Carroll: No gain for Louth footballers from cautious approach to Cork match 

Joe Carroll: No gain for Louth footballers from cautious approach to Cork match 

Colm O'Callaghan of Cork is swarmed by four Louth defenders. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Joe Carroll

12 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

It wasn’t pretty, nor was it successful. Louth’s approach to Saturday’s All-Ireland match with Cork bore a slight similarity, but nothing more, to what we’d seen – and was successful – in a rewarding National League campaign.

The change of tack, from an emphasis on defending to having, at times, fifteen men in their own half, had been signaled, and didn’t come as a complete surprise.

“There will need to be a degree of conservatism about how we play, because if you open the door to a team like Cork to run freely at us, it would be a big challenge in the space of Pairc Ui Chaoimh,” said manager, Mickey Harte, in a pre-match interview.

It could be that Louth were too cautious, affording Cork more respect than they deserved. The Rebels looked even worse on Saturday than at any time during a league campaign which ended with them narrowly avoiding relegation. Yet they were able to fashion a 2-12 to 2-8 win, Louth’s second goal not coming until near the end of time-added-on.

Maybe had Louth been as adventurous throughout as they were in the last ten minutes, when the bus was eventually driven off the field, there might have been a better outcome. There are times when there’s no harm – or, maybe, an absolute necessity – in taking a gamble.

Aside from conceding every kick-out, almost every time Sam Mulroy faced up to a close-in free, the rest of the team retreated into their own half. What if Mulroy had struck the woodwork, the ball remaining in play? There’d have been no-one there to try to pick up the pieces.

Louth’s management can argue that had the ball not been given away on the lead up to Cork’s first goal, pushing their lead out to six points five minutes from the end of regulation time, or had first-time Cork goalie, Chris Kelly, not brought off a great double save from John Clutterbuck and Ciaran Keenan ten minutes earlier, their approach to the game could have got a result.

We’ll never know. Louth are now finished for the year and won’t be seen out again in organised football until January. In the month after that we’ll be watching Division Two league fare, Harte’s team, new-look perhaps, taking on five counties still involved in this year’s championship going into this weekend.  

Inside Track: Cards have been in soccer for over 50 years

The Commentary Box: The ups and downs from the roller coaster career of Peter Cherrie

Something else, taking us far away from football. Just how much does Mickey Harte have to endure as he plots his way through life? His daughter, Michaela, was murdered while on honeymoon, and now, eleven years on, her death is mocked for no other reason but to satisfy a seeming lust for sectarian hatred of people gathered in an Orange hall in Co Down.

Just weeks after his daughter’s death, Harte somehow found the resolve to be on the sideline as his then-Tyrone team took on Donegal in a National League match. It couldn’t have been any easier for him on Friday last as he took in the journey to Cork, soon after news of the sickening event in Dundonald, a surburb of Belfast. Yet he did it.

Though he’d probably shun it, this man deserves recognition for more than he has achieved on the football field.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media