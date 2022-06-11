Search

13 Jun 2022

Dundalk Golf Notes: Arkew Cup narrowly decided on countback

Clem Walshe (centre) is presented with the Dundalk Junior Scratch Cup by Dundalk Golf Club Captain Eoin Doohan (left) and sponsor Conor Hackett (Park Café)

11 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Martin Cairns won the Arkew Cup on countback from Fergal Sexton after both had shot nett scores of five under par 67.

Playing off 19, he went out in 32 nett thanks to a birdie four at the sixth and pars at the short fifth and ninth. Another par followed at the par-five 10th and he added another at the 17th as he came home in 35 nett.

Sexton, who was playing off nine, could only come home in 36 nett after going out in 31 nett. He birdied the third and had seven other pars with his only bogey coming at the index one fourth.

But he bogeyed the first four holes on the back nine and although he birdied the 14th and parred the next three, he could only bogey the last and came up a shot short when the destination of the Arkew Cup went to countback.

Anthony O’Donoghue (11), Niall Rafferty (17) and John Farrell (20) took the divisional prizes while Eoin Murphy claimed the gross prize with a level par 72.

Teenager Conall Mulllins blew away the field in the Wednesday Open sponsored by Deluxe Bathrooms. Playing off seven he went out in 21pts which included four points for a birdie at the seventh and three for a birdie at the ninth.

Coming home in 22pts he had another three-point birdie at the 10th and a four point birdie at the 15th.

Michael Flynn (16) made a welcome return to the podium as he finished second on 39pts with the in-form Derek Williams in third after shooting the same total.

Derek Williams (12) and Miriam Williams (23) won the 9-hole social event with 27pts, one more than Sean Gallagher (8) and Conor McClenaghan (10).

The Barton Shield team are through to the next round after a narrow win over Corrstown while the Junior Cup team had a brilliant 3&2 win over Portmarnock where three matches were decided on the 18th and two on the 19th. 

Friday, June 5 - 9 Hole Social - Two Person Team - Derek Williams (12) & Miriam Williams (23) 27pts, Sean Gallagher (8) & Conor McClenaghan (10) 26pts, Pat Watters (12) & Bernie McCabe (10) 24pts.

Wednesday, June 1 - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford - Overall: Conall Mullins (7) 43pts, Michael Flynn (16) 39/21pts, Derek Williams (22) 39/18pts.

Division 1: Liam McGailey (13) 38pts. Division 2: Eamon Hoey (19) 38pts. Division 3: Kieran Dunne (28) 36pts. Gross Recognition: Caolan Rafferty 41pts.

Saturday, 28 May and Sunday, 29 May - Arkew Cup Singles Stroke (IJM GOY 4) – Overall: Martin Cairns (19) 67/34.5, Fergal Sexton (9) 67/35.5. Gross: Eoin Murphy 72.

Division 1: Anthony O'Donoghue (11) 68, Austin Shaw (8) 70. Division 2: Niall Rafferty (17) 69, Ollie Reilly (17) 70. Division 3: John Farrell (20) 68, Gerry Campbell (28) 69.

Cork camp surprised by Louth’s ultra-defensive ethos

The Commentary Box: The ups and downs from the roller coaster career of Peter Cherrie

DUNDALK LADIES

Divisional winners in the 18-hole stableford played on Saturday May 28 and Tuesday May 31 were Brid Rocks, Nora Byrne, Amanda Reenan and Miriam O’Mahony. Well done to all prize winners.

In interclub news, the Intermediate Cup team were beaten by Malahide and the Senior Foursomes went out to Balbriggan.

Saturday May 28 & Tuesday May 31 - 18 Hole Stableford - Division 1: Brid Rocks (19) 37pts. Marie MacKell (21) 34pts, Division 2: Nora Byrne (27) 38pts, Bernie Prendergast (24) 37pts,.

Division 3: Amanda Reenan (37) 41pts, Bernie Landy (31) 36pts. Division 4: Miriam O’Mahony (38) 34pts, Hermione Duffy (47) 33pts. 9 Hole Competition: Marcella Carr 17pts, Nuala Henry 17pts.

