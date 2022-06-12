Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than on previous days, with good dry and bright or sunny spells in between.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with a fresh westerly breeze, decreasing moderate later.
Mainly dry on Sunday night with a few showers and varying cloud cover.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with winds easing light.
