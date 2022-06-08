Search

08 Jun 2022

Ardee Golf Notes: High scores notched by Derek Martin and Alison Gough

Ardee Golf Club

Ardee Golf Club

08 Jun 2022 3:30 PM

Saturday 4th June, 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Aspect

1st        Derek Martin        68

2nd       Shane McCoy       70 (ob9)

3rd        Ross McGrath      70 (ob9)

Gross     Brendan Healy     76 (ob6)

 

Sunday 5th June, 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Trailer Vision Ireland

1st         Killan Smyth        68 (ob6)

2nd        Aidan Hand          68

3rd        Michael Malone     69 (ob9)

Gross     Mark Justice         75

 

Monday 6th June, Open 2 Person Team sponsored by ABP

1st         Brian Tenanty & Joe McArdlc     46 pts (ob9)

2nd        Sean Reilly & Richard Sheehy    46 pts

3rd        Michael Burke &  Pat Treacy     45 pts (ob9)

LADIES

Wednesday 1st June, 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Secret

1st         Alison Gough      47 pts (ob9)

2nd        Breda Gregory    47 pts

Gross     Aoife Caffrey       29 gross

3rd        Patricia Smyth     40 pts

9 Hole    Liz O’ Donoghue  20 pts

