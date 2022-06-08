Ardee Golf Notes: High scores notched by Derek Martin and Alison Gough

Ardee Golf Club
Saturday 4th June, 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Aspect
1st Derek Martin 68
2nd Shane McCoy 70 (ob9)
3rd Ross McGrath 70 (ob9)
Gross Brendan Healy 76 (ob6)
Sunday 5th June, 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Trailer Vision Ireland
1st Killan Smyth 68 (ob6)
2nd Aidan Hand 68
3rd Michael Malone 69 (ob9)
Gross Mark Justice 75
Monday 6th June, Open 2 Person Team sponsored by ABP
1st Brian Tenanty & Joe McArdlc 46 pts (ob9)
2nd Sean Reilly & Richard Sheehy 46 pts
3rd Michael Burke & Pat Treacy 45 pts (ob9)
LADIES
Wednesday 1st June, 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Secret
1st Alison Gough 47 pts (ob9)
2nd Breda Gregory 47 pts
Gross Aoife Caffrey 29 gross
3rd Patricia Smyth 40 pts
9 Hole Liz O’ Donoghue 20 pts
