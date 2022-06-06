Search

06 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 6 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Jun 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Catherine) Kelly (née Dullaghan) of Rockbellew, Julianstown, Co. Meath and formerly of Drumleck, Dromiskin, Co. Louth 

On 3 June 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her brother Gerry. Kathleen, loving wife of Nicholas, much loved mother of Ann, Mary, Nicholas Jnr, Ciaran and Rónan, lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Holly, Cain, Ruth and Tadhg, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law David, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in St Mary’s Church, Julianstown, with burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery. House strictly private at all times please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Meath Palliative Care at https://www.togetherforhospice.ie/donate/ or to the North-East Cancer Society on https://www.necret.ie/donate.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Carmel Bromley (née Atkinson) of Drive 2, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk.

Peacefully, in Carlingford Nursing Home on 3 June 2022. Carmel, beloved wife of the late Terry, dear mother of Kenneth, Donal, Derek, Lorraine, Trevor, Vanessa and the late Garreth, and sister of Maureen, John and the late Winnie, Kathleen and Jim. Carmel will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from, 12pm until 8pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning to The Holy Family Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patricks Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Cosmas Cullen (Dympna) FMSA of Mount Oliver Convent, Ballymascanlon, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in the loving care of the nursing and medical staff. Sr. Mary Cosmas will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her extended family, friends and her Franciscan Community.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday morning at 11am in the Convent Chapel, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home 042 9334240.

May she rest in peace

