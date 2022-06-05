Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing 6 year old who may be in border region
An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 6-year-old Michael O’Connell who was reported missing to Gardaí in Mullingar on Friday, 3rd June 2022.
Michael is believed to be in the company of adult relatives and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the Border Region. An Garda Síochána are concerned for his welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts. Michael is described as approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes.
Investigating Gardaí are also looking for information on the current whereabouts of the any of the following vehicles:
151WH2454 Silver BMW 418
131WH1629 Blue Audi A4
00WH5417 Fiat Campervan
Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
