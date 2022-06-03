Gardaí warn motorists of serious road traffic collision on M50 northbound
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M50 Northbound. The road is currently closed between junctions 9 and 7 northbound with diversions in place. Gardaí are encouraging all road users to avoid the area if possible.
Gardaí are also encouraging all road users on the N7 Northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible. They add that further updates will follow in due course.
