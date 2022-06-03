Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Any mist and fog will soon clear this morning morning and it will be dry for a time with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.
Scattered showers will develop during the late morning and afternoon, clearing in the evening with long spells of sunshine to end the day.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light or moderate northeast winds.
Friday night will be generally dry and clear.
Minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.
