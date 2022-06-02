Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 2 June 2022

The death has occurred of Pádraig McGrane of Castletowncooley, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and May, sisters Deirdre and Irene, brother Peter and brother-in-law Frank. Beloved husband of Patricia, dear daddy of Deirdre, Stephen and Aislinn and adored granda of Mary Ann, Christopher, James and Pádhraig. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sisters Margaret and Kitty, brothers-in-law, Michael, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home from 12 noon to 10pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.15am, to St. James Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom Sexton of Priorland Grove, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth



On 1 June 2022, peacefully after being kindly cared for by everyone at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Tom, son of the late Danial and Ita, beloved husband of Katherine (née Keenan), dear father of Siobhán, Críona, Justin, Colm, Fergal and the late Thomas, loving grandad of Josh, Muirenn, Finn and Ava and brother of Sean, Patrick and Liam. Tom will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, son-in-law Fionntán, daughter-in-law Deborah, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 6pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace



