Search

02 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 2 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 2 June 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 2 June 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

The death has occurred of Pádraig McGrane of Castletowncooley, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and May, sisters Deirdre and Irene, brother Peter and brother-in-law Frank. Beloved husband of Patricia, dear daddy of Deirdre, Stephen and Aislinn and adored granda of Mary Ann, Christopher, James and Pádhraig. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sisters Margaret and Kitty, brothers-in-law, Michael, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home from 12 noon to 10pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.15am, to St. James Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom Sexton of Priorland Grove, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

On 1 June 2022, peacefully after being kindly cared for by everyone at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Tom, son of the late Danial and Ita, beloved husband of Katherine (née Keenan), dear father of Siobhán, Críona, Justin, Colm, Fergal and the late Thomas, loving grandad of Josh, Muirenn, Finn and Ava and brother of Sean, Patrick and Liam. Tom will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, son-in-law Fionntán, daughter-in-law Deborah, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 6pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media