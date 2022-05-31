Dundalk Chamber to host a free family succession and tax planning webinar

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce in association with UHY Farrelly Dawe White Limited will host a ‘Family Succession and Tax Planning’ webinar on Thursday 9th June from 10am to 11am via zoom. This event aims to inform local businesses owners about the options available to them when considering the future of their business and planning for tax implications associated with passing their business on to the next generation.

Niall Donnelly, Head of Taxation at UHY FDW, will present on various topics including estate planning, tax law changes and available tax reliefs. In these extraordinary times following the Covid-19 pandemic, estate planning is at the forefront of many people's minds. Business owners have begun the process of making or revising their wills to ensure plans are in place to pass on wealth to the next generation in a tax efficient manner.

Considering the implications of COVID on businesses, Niall Donnelly stated “Like many of our clients at UHY FDW it would be understandable if you were concerned about the impact that the Coronavirus pandemic had on your day to day life. Covid-19 created a truly unprecedented situation which affected us all.

"It has prompted us all to consider how we can best provide for those who are here or who will come in the future. In these extraordinary times, people have turned their thoughts to their requirements concerning estate planning and making or revising their wills and ensuring plans are made to pass on wealth to the next generation in as tax efficient a manner as possible.”

Estate planning is so much more than just creating a will, it is a well thought out and deliberate process. The overall objective is to eliminate uncertainties and financial hardship for you, your family and beneficiaries. It is never too early to begin estate planning and as Niall said we will always advise our clients to begin the process early and review their assets and affairs regularly, particularly in light of annual tax law changes. There are several lucrative tax reliefs available for both you and your beneficiaries and these should be maximised with forward planning.”

The webinar will cover Estate planning, tax law changes and tax reliefs. To book your free place call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie