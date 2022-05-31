Search

31 May 2022

Lidl seek planning to build two storey supermarket at Tom Bellew Avenue in Dundalk

Planning application submitted with Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

31 May 2022 6:30 PM

Lidl Ireland GmbH have submitted a planning application with Louth County Council this week, seeking planning permission to build a two storey discount food store with ancillary off-licence sales area and 'Deposit Return Scheme' room for the recycling of aluminium cans and plastic bottles on a site at Tom Bellew Avenue & Bothar an Iarainn, The Long Avenue, Dundalk.

The proposed structure also has an integrated coffee shop unit and the planning application also seeks permission for the provision of 136 surface level car parking spaces, including two dedicated Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging spaces with circa 20% of other parking spaces to be pre-wired for future EV parking, and 20 cycle parking spaces.

Access to the proposed development is via Tom Bellew Avenue and the planning application also provides for other road works as required including cycle lane extension and footpath along Tom Bellew Avenue. The application includes a masterplan relating to the wider lands to the south of the site which has an application for a residential development.

A decision is due on the application by 24 July, with submissions due by 3 July.

