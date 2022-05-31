Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 31 May 2022

The death has occurred of John Hamill of Marlbog Road, Haggardstown, Louth

Peacefully, in Mater Hospital on 29 May 2022. John, much loved husband of Agnes (née Rice) dear father of Joanne, Paul and KJ, grandad of Niambh, Poppy, Monty, Dylan, Cillian and Fionn and brother of Eileen, Maureen and late James. John will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, daughters-in-law, Julie and Aisling, Joanne’s partner Roman, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 9pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Paul Halpin of Reilly Park, Banbridge, Down and formerly of Haggardstown, Dundalk

On Saturday 28 May 2022, unexpectedly, at The Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Predeceased by his dad Michael. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mum Carol (née Maguire) and her partner Helen, brother David, sisters Emma and Jennifer, his partner Mandie, brothers-in-law Donál amd Shane, sister-in-law Irina, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family residence St. Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk from Tuesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to St. Nicholas' Church, Bridge Street, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Following Mass, the cortege will drive to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk, for prayers and burial. 'House Private on Wednesday morning, by family request.

May he rest in peace





