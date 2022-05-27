New figures show 24 children reported as homeless in North East in April

New figures show 24 children accessed emergency accommodation in North East in April
Figures released today by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, show that 24 children in the North East region, which comprises Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of 18-24 April 2022.
The Monthly Homelessness Report for April 2022 also shows that the number of adults accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East last month, rose from 84 in March to 89 in April. This number comprises 12 adults aged 18-24; 48 aged 25-44; 22 aged 45-64 and seven over the age of 65.
Eleven families accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East in April, down from 14 in March. The eleven families comprised 16 adults and 24 child dependants. Seven of the families were single person families.
Nationally, 7,105 adults and 2,944 were reported as homeless in April, giving a total of 10,049 homeless people. This is an increase on the 9,825 reported in March.
