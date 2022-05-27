Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst to appear on the Late Late Show tonight

World Champion Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst is set to appear on tonight's Late Late Show alongside her fellow gold medal winner Lisa O’Rourke.
Amy became World Champion having convincingly beaten her Algerian opponent, Imane Khelif, in the 60-63 KG Light Welterweight Division at the Women’s World Championships in Turkey this last week.
Also appearing on the show will be singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, comedian Mario Rosenstock and Charlie Bird.
Author and journalist PJ Cunningham is appealing for stories from all 32 counties for the second volume of 'Grassroots'
