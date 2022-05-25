Search

25 May 2022

Louth LEADER hosts Biodiversity and Climate Change Training Conference

Eanna Ní Lámhna among guest speakers

Louth LEADER hosts Biodiversity and Climate Change Training Conference

Members of Dromiskin Tidy Towns with Eanna Ní Lámhna. L to R Louise Faherty, Pat Mulligan, Mary Murtagh, Eanna Ní Lámhna and Denise Mc Donnell

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 May 2022 5:00 PM

Louth LEADER Partnership, under the Rural Development Programme were delighted to host a ‘Biodiversity and Climate Change Training Conference in Dundalk recently.

The four guest speakers that addressed the audience were Peter Donegan, Eanna Ní Lámhna, Pàdraic Fogarty and John Gibbons.
‘Biodiversity in our landscape’, ‘The importance of Bees in our Environment and the link to Biodiversity, ‘The biodiversity crisis and its relationship to the climate emergency’ and ‘This is NOT an environmental crisis’ were the four topics addressed and each of the speakers held workshops after their presentations.

Commenting on the conference, CEO of Louth LEADER Partnership, Ciaran Reid said; “I am very impressed with the level of expertise and knowledge imparted by our four guest speakers today. I took away the important message of how we need to take action both at an individual level, local and governmental level. The time for talking has now passed, action is needed now.”

Mary O’Neill, manager of the LEADER programme said, “Louth LEADER Partnership are very committed to providing training programmes for individuals, community groups and organisations in the whole area of our ‘Rural Environment’ and we are looking forward to working with the new Climate Action Awareness section in Louth County Council.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media