Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Any mist and fog will clear on Friday morning to give a dry and mostly sunny day.
The sunshine will be hazy at times in the afternoon. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 Celsius in light to moderate northwest winds, mildest in the south.
Sea breezes will develop locally along the south and southeast coasts during the afternoon.
Friday night will be largely dry with long clear spells.
A cool night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a light northerly breeze.
