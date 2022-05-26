Search

26 May 2022

Dundalk RFC to hold 'No high tackles, just high heels' fundraiser

Reporter:

Jason Newman

26 May 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk RFC have announced Ireland women’s rugby head coach Greg McWilliams as the keynote speaker at their “No high tackles, just high heels” ladies event on Saturday 4th June 2022 at the Fairways Hotel Dundalk, the highlight of the summer rugby social calendar.

In a statement the club said:

“Highly regarded as a person and as a coach on both sides of the Atlantic it is hugely significant that McWilliams has given his support to this unique event, a first to celebrate rugby girls and ladies on such a scale in any rugby club, while also raising funds for breast cancer research.

“The event will also honour all the rugby ladies who have lost the battle with breast cancer and those who continue the fight.

“It is also testament to the growth of girls’ rugby, which has been on an incredible journey to take its place on the world stage.

“The event also highlights Dundalk RFC’s commitment to developing a full participation pathway for female players from minis rugby all the way up to the senior adult game.

“The glass ceiling has continued to break and women are now on the cutting edge of everything.

“It is no different at Dundalk RFC.

It was our desire to host an event in celebration and appreciation of the ladies associated with Dundalk RFC and of the Dundalk RFC girls who play the game.

“We are deeply privileged to share this moment with the head coach of our national women’s rugby team and we are deeply grateful to him as he stands shoulder to shoulder with us to celebrate our rugby girls and to tackle breast cancer.

“We expect this unique event to be sold out in the coming days so if you wish to sip and scrum with the Dundalk RFC ladies and with the Ireland women’s rugby head coach, text Mary Murdock at 0873833558  without delay to reserve your ticket.”

