Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

A damp and cloudy start today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.
It will slowly brighten up and become drier from the north through the afternoon, with long spells of sunshine developing by evening.
Quite breezy in moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.
Tonight will be chilly, dry and largely clear.
A few patches of mist and fog will develop as winds ease light westerly or variable.
Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.
