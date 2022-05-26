Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 26 May 2022

The death has occurred of Paul Jennings of The Old Rectory, Kells Rd., Ardee, Louth

On 23 May 2022, unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by his parents, his father the Rev. King and his mother Eamma Jane. Sadly missed by his sister Suzanne (Slade), brother-in-law Dave Cherry, cousin Jonathan Davidson, friends Leonard Hatrick and William Halpenny, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Tenanty's Funeral Home, Market Square, Ardee on Thursday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Friday morning to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private cremation.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernadette Kerrigan (née Donovan) of 58 Mullaharlin Park, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, on 23 May 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with the love of her family all around her. She was a beloved wife to John Joe (sadly passed on) and a dear and adoring mother of Theresa, John, Jimmy (also sadly passed on), Kathleen, Tom and Danny. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Theresa, brother Tom and all of her many relatives and friends whose hearts are broken.

Reposing at her home, 58 Mullaharlin Park from 2.30pm on Wednesday. Removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Bridge Street on Thursday at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brian McKernan of 172 Coolmillish Road, Cashel, Tassagh, Armagh/ Dromiskin, Louth

On 25 May 2022, peacefully at St John’s house surrounded by his family, Beloved husband of Frances, loving daddy of Peter, Grace, dear son of Maureen and the late Peter, brother of John and Helen. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, mother, sister, brother, mother in law Christina Kerr, sister in law Marie O’Byrne, brother in law Sean McSkeane, family circle and friends.

Reposing at his mother Maureen’s home Thursday from 11am to 10pm. 172 Coolmillish Road, Cashel, Tassagh, Co. Armagh BT60 2QY. Funeral on Friday to St Patrick's Church, Ballymacnab for 11am Mass, burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery Dromiskin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of the St John’s House.

May he rest in peace




















