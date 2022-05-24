Louth TD says he is 'deeply concerned' at news of PayPal job cuts
Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has said that he is "deeply concerned by the announcement from PayPal this morning that collective redundancies will take place at their Dundalk site."
It was confirmed this morning that PayPal is seeking 172 job cuts at its Dundalk plant and a further 135 in Dublin, with a consultation process beginning this week with affected staff.
In a statement this afternoon, Deputy O'Dowd said, "I have been in contact with my colleague An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and his office to ensure that all available government supports will be made available to assist individuals and families affected by PayPal’s decision. The Tánaiste has informed me that the Consultation period will begin this week and that no redundancies will take effect until June."
Deputy O'Dowd added, "this will be a very difficult time for the employees and I will support them in anyway I can going forward", and that he has also spoken directly with the company to outline his concerns.
