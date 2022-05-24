Search

24 May 2022

BREAKING: Paypal seeking 172 job cuts in Dundalk

Paypal seeking 307 job cuts between Dublin and Dundalk sites

BREAKING: Paypal seeking 172 job cuts in Dundalk

BREAKING: Paypal seeking 172 job cuts in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 May 2022 1:20 PM

PayPal have spoken to employees in Ireland today about a proposal to remove around 307 jobs across its sites in Dublin and Dundalk, with plans for 172 jobs to be cut in Dundalk and 135 in Dublin, pending the outcome of consultation.

A spokesperson for PayPal confirmed with the Dundalk Democrat that the job cuts are subject to a consultation process which has begun this week and will last around a month. The spokesperson stressed that PayPal says it is "committed to Ireland and to its Dundalk and Dublin sites", and they will "continue to be amongst its largest global centres of employment and will play a really important part in PayPal's future".

The spokesperson said that that some of the roles may be removed and some may be relocated, and that this will be the subject of the consultation. They also stressed that PayPal are "are committed to ensuring any colleagues who leave are treated fairly and generously."

PayPal currently have over 2,000 staff working in Ireland, across its sites in Dundalk and Dublin.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media