BREAKING: Paypal seeking 172 job cuts in Dundalk

PayPal have spoken to employees in Ireland today about a proposal to remove around 307 jobs across its sites in Dublin and Dundalk, with plans for 172 jobs to be cut in Dundalk and 135 in Dublin, pending the outcome of consultation.

A spokesperson for PayPal confirmed with the Dundalk Democrat that the job cuts are subject to a consultation process which has begun this week and will last around a month. The spokesperson stressed that PayPal says it is "committed to Ireland and to its Dundalk and Dublin sites", and they will "continue to be amongst its largest global centres of employment and will play a really important part in PayPal's future".

The spokesperson said that that some of the roles may be removed and some may be relocated, and that this will be the subject of the consultation. They also stressed that PayPal are "are committed to ensuring any colleagues who leave are treated fairly and generously."

PayPal currently have over 2,000 staff working in Ireland, across its sites in Dundalk and Dublin.