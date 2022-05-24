'The House' in Dundalk says award a 'recognition of all their work'

Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project, known locally as “The House”, winners in the Community Wellbeing category of the IPB – Pride of Place 2021 Competition, said they are “delighted and honoured to receive this “All Ireland Award”, and that “it is great recognition of all the work that has gone on and continues to go."

In a statement following the award night, they added, "heartfelt thanks to Louth County Council for nominating us.”. Clodagh O’Mahony and Norma Cooney received the award on behalf of the organisation at the event in Killarney. Clodagh stated that it was an immense honour to receive this on behalf of Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project. She said she was acutely aware of all the dedicated staff, voluntary management committee, young people and community members who were unable to be present but are all the “heartbeat” of “The House”.

Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project was established in 1991 when two unused houses were donated from Dundalk Town Council. Having celebrated 30 years in existence in October 2021, they say it is important to remember and acknowledge their beginnings and all those who contributed to the growth over 30 years.

"The vision", they said, "was to provide a place within the community where young people would be welcomes, learn new skills and be offered new opportunities. Our very essence is to reach out to youth and especially vulnerable youth. This vision and dream were spearheaded in 1991 by Brian Doyle, a local man who reared his children in Cox’s Demesne.

"The houses were renovated on a shoestring budget, led by Brian and young people from the community. Huge risks were taken at the time and in the early years to ensure the growth of the project. We have grown and developed over the years responding to new needs but endeavoured to remain true to the original vision. It is important to acknowledge all the dedicated and visionary people who contributed to the growth of the project down through the years i.e. young people, management committee members, like-minded people in funding agencies etc."

Currently the project caters for approximately 200 children and young people on a weekly basis. The following are the main programmes & projects;

After School Service (6-12 year olds)

Youth Diversion Project (11-17 year olds) Diversion from crime & anti social behaviour

Gaining Ground Probation Project (16-18 year olds) Training & activities for young people on probation

The Second Chance Project (13-16 year olds) Alternative education project in partnership with O’Fiaich College

Teen Parent Support Programme for north Louth

Summer Youth Project

North Dundalk Family Support Hub

"A big thank you to our funders and all associated with the project", they added.