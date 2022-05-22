Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

A rather cloudy morning with showers extending countrywide.
Brightening up in the afternoon with some sunshine in between showers.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.
Showers will continue to feed in overnight from the Atlantic in a light to moderate westerly breeze.
Some clear spells, with the driest weather towards the southeast.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
Louth players celebrate after their side's victory in the Lory Meagher Cup Final match between Longford and Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile)
