Saturday's weather forecast in Louth

Saturday will be rather cloudy with good dry spells and just a few isolated showers.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, with moderate southwest winds.
Saturday night will see dry spells with just the odd shower overnight.
Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 11 or 12 degrees.
Moderate to fresh southwest winds will be strong for a time on northwestern coasts.
Misty in places with some local fog.
