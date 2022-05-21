Search

21 May 2022

Louth Volunteer Centre receive funding from Mental Health Ireland to launch their project ‘New Connections’

Louth Volunteer Centre receive funding from Mental Health Ireland to launch their project ‘New Connections’

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 May 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Louth Volunteer Centre team were excited to launch their ‘New Connection’ mental health project on  17th May  as part of their National Volunteering Week celebrations. 

The aim of this project is to break down the barriers to volunteering for people in priority groups most at risk of poor mental health. 

The project will run until December 5th where its closing celebrations will be held in conjunction with International Volunteer Day. 

Kayleigh Mulligan manager of Louth Volunteer Centre said 

“We are delighted to have received this funding from Mental Health Ireland to support our work in ensuring that volunteering is accessible to all in County Louth. 

“Volunteering has so many benefits to a person’s mental and physical wellbeing, it gives a real sense of connection to yourself and your local community.

“ The New Connections programme will give us the opportunity to work with individuals that are in priority groupings for risk of low mental health on a very supportive and individual level to help them to find a new way to connect to their communities through volunteering.”

Three Louth beaches retain their Blue Flag status

It has been the experience of the Louth Volunteer Centre that certain cohorts of potential volunteers can find it difficult to secure volunteer roles. 

Louth Volunteer Centre has chosen three groups to work with, that they feel will really benefit from what ‘New Connections’ has to offer. 

They are adults with intellectual disabilities, people recovering from addiction and young men who have been through Garda diversion programs. 

Olivia Conlon, Volunteer Development Officer with Louth Volunteer Centre said “equality is important, but equity is more important. 

“We need to level the playing field and give people the support they need to access the same opportunities as everyone else.”

As well as working with the individuals from these cohorts Louth Volunteer Centre is also looking for local volunteer involving organisations to get involved in the project.  

“We are asking organisations that involve volunteers in their work to sign up to this project by nominating an inclusion officer that will be trained and supported to involve volunteers of all abilities and be upskilled in the area of mental health awareness” says Kaleigh Mulligan. 

Eve McCrystal Paralympic medallist and local Garda who joined Louth Volunteer Centre for the launch of the project said:

“I am excited to get involved with this project. We all have mental health, and we all need to look after it”. 

For more information about the ‘New Connections’ project can contact Olivia Conlon from Louth Volunteer Centre, Olivia@volunteerlouth.ie

Plans for new gym at Quay Street in Dundalk

Planning application submitted to Louth County Council

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media