Children’s Books Ireland offers schools in Louth hundreds of new books

Applications are now open for Children’s Books Ireland book-gifting projects 2022–2023, offering schools across Louth the chance to receive hundreds of books for their school library, class sets for their students to keep, visits from authors and illustrators, and more.

These book-gifting projects focus on schools in need or those experiencing disadvantage.

They give students equal opportunities to read excellent books, bring artists into the classroom virtually or in-person to boost their enjoyment of reading, and support teachers with resources to promote reading for pleasure and creative engagement with books.

Children’s Books Ireland is particularly interested in hearing from schools that are already making efforts to promote reading for pleasure and diversity and inclusion with what limited resources they do have.

There are numerous packages on offer, and their team will endeavour to match winning schools to the most suitable project.

What can schools receive?

Hundreds of new, excellent, and diverse books for your school library

Class sets for students to own and keep

Visits from well-known Irish children’s authors and illustrators

Tailored resource packs and classroom materials

Training and support from dedicated Children’s Books Ireland staff

Elaina Ryan, CEO of Children’s Books Ireland, said:

"We love working with schools to build a buzz around reading and to select brilliant books that will appeal to all kinds of readers – from reluctant to avid. We know that these libraries have an immediate impact on the students who receive them as well as making lasting positive change for students in the years to come."

Maria Boyne, principal of Holywell ETNS, Swords (participants in Every Child A Reader book-gifting project 2021 - pictured), said:

"We at Holywell are delighted to have been selected to receive the ‘Every Child A Reader’ library.

"This brilliant collection of books reflects the diverse and inclusive nature of our school and will give our students the chance to find themselves in a book. It will support us to further develop the culture of reading in this school and help every child become a reader. We sincerely thank Children's Books for this amazing opportunity and look forward to working with them."

Applications for these book-gifting projects closes on Friday 10th June, 2022 at 5pm.

All primary and secondary schools in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are invited to apply.

Applications are assessed based on their particular needs and ambition for the projects, with the successful schools notified by the end of September 2022.

Link to apply: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LCR5T8K

More information about Children’s Books Ireland’s 2022–23 book-gifting projects can be found on their website at childrensbooksireland.ie, or by contacting a member of their book-gifting team directly at bookgifting@childrensbooksireland.ie.