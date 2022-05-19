Louth Volunteer Centre present awards to three Louth organisations

On the 17th of May, Louth Volunteer Centre were delighted to present Carlingford Heritage Centre, Connect Family Resource Centre and Louth Schoolgirls League with the esteemed Volunteer Friendly Award.

Manager of Louth Volunteer Centre, Kayleigh Mulligan, who presented the award during National Volunteering Week in the Market House in Dunleer said:

“We are extremely proud that three organisations here in County Louth are among the first fifteen awardees across Ireland, and also extremely proud of the effort that these groups have put in to achieve the quality standard.

"The Volunteer Friendly award not only shows their commitment and appreciation of current volunteers in the organisation, but will contribute to the success in attracting new volunteers in the long term.”

This award is a quality standard to support, recognise and reward groups who are good at involving volunteers.

It’s never been more important for groups to be able to show how good they are at involving volunteers.

Regardless of the size of a group or organisation they should be rewarded and recognised for the difference their volunteer programme makes.

Carlingford Heritage Centre’s vision is that Carlingford’s heritage and that of surrounding areas is protected, conserved, and promoted for the benefit of the community.

Volunteers play a big role within the organisation, from board members, event volunteers, tour guides and social media support, volunteers are involved in all aspects of Carlingford Heritage Centre.

Connect Family Resource Centre support families and individuals who experience disadvantage and marginalisation in the north Drogheda area.

They rely heavily on volunteers to support them in their fundraising efforts, food cloud and food hamper distribution. Volunteers also support them in the day to day running of the centre.

Louth Schoolgirls League support young girls who love sport and want the opportunity to play football.

Louth Schoolgirls League is run exclusively by volunteers whom with out the organisation simply wouldn’t exist and many young girls would possibly miss out on the opportunity to be part of a team and grow their love for sport.

By achieving this award, these organisations are recognising the importance that volunteers play in the community in Louth.

To find out more about Volunteer Friendly for your organisation, contact Karen@volunteerlouth.ie.