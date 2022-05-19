Search

20 May 2022

Louth Volunteer Centre present awards to three Louth organisations

Louth Volunteer Centre present awards to three Louth organisations

Connect Family Resource Centre receiving their Volunteer Friendly award from Kayleigh Mulligan and Karen Donlon of Louth Volunteer Centre

Reporter:

Jason Newman

19 May 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

On the 17th of May, Louth Volunteer Centre were delighted to present Carlingford Heritage Centre, Connect Family Resource Centre and Louth Schoolgirls League with the esteemed Volunteer Friendly Award. 

Manager of Louth Volunteer Centre, Kayleigh Mulligan, who presented the award during National Volunteering Week in the Market House in Dunleer said:

“We are extremely proud that three organisations here in County Louth are among the first fifteen awardees across Ireland, and also extremely proud of the effort that these groups have put in to achieve the quality standard.

"The Volunteer Friendly award not only shows their commitment and appreciation of current volunteers in the organisation, but will contribute to the success in attracting new volunteers in the long term.”

This award is a quality standard to support, recognise and reward groups who are good at involving volunteers. 

It’s never been more important for groups to be able to show how good they are at involving volunteers.

Free Day at the Circus at Market Square in Dundalk with An Táin Arts Centre

Market Square Saturday 4 June 12:00 – 4:30pm

Regardless of the size of a group or organisation they should be rewarded and recognised for the difference their volunteer programme makes.

Carlingford Heritage Centre’s vision is that Carlingford’s heritage and that of surrounding areas is protected, conserved, and promoted for the benefit of the community.

Volunteers play a big role within the organisation, from board members, event volunteers, tour guides and social media support, volunteers are involved in all aspects of Carlingford Heritage Centre. 

Connect Family Resource Centre support families and individuals who experience disadvantage and marginalisation in the north Drogheda area.

They rely heavily on volunteers to support them in their fundraising efforts, food cloud and food hamper distribution. Volunteers also support them in the day to day running of the centre. 

Louth Schoolgirls League support young girls who love sport and want the opportunity to play football.

Louth Schoolgirls League is run exclusively by volunteers whom with out the organisation simply wouldn’t exist and many young girls would possibly miss out on the opportunity to be part of a team and grow their love for sport.

By achieving this award, these organisations are recognising the importance that volunteers play in the community in Louth.

To find out more about Volunteer Friendly for your organisation, contact Karen@volunteerlouth.ie.

Dundalk man flies the flag for Louth at enterprise awards

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media