Free Day at the Circus at Market Square in Dundalk with An Táin Arts Centre
Roll up, roll up and get down to Market Square, Dundalk on Saturday 4th of June for a free family fun day of mesmerizing circus performances hosted by An Táin Arts Centre. You will gasp at the death defying aerialist, hardcore acrobat and mind-bending jugglers, as a revolutionary street show of extraordinary circus performances comes to Dundalk for one
day only.
Take part in circus workshops, where you will learn to walk the tight wire, juggling balls, hula hoops, devil stick, balancing sticks, spinning plates and more! With performances from Tumble Circus and Dundalk’s own Aerialist Nicola Moran and music throughout the day from local musicians ‘Fra and Rorie’.
It’s a day of free family fun not to be missed. Circus at the Square is an outdoor event, so please dress appropriately. It takes place on Saturday 4 June from 12:00pm – 4:30pm and is free. No booking required.
This event is funded by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. For more information contact An Táin Arts Centre’s on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie
