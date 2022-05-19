Search

19 May 2022

Free Day at the Circus at Market Square in Dundalk with An Táin Arts Centre

Market Square Saturday 4 June 12:00 – 4:30pm

Free Day at the Circus at Market Square in Dundalk with An Táin Arts Centre

Free Day at the Circus at Market Square in Dundalk with An Táin Arts Centre

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 May 2022 2:00 PM

Roll up, roll up and get down to Market Square, Dundalk on Saturday 4th of June for a free family fun day of mesmerizing circus performances hosted by An Táin Arts Centre. You will gasp at the death defying aerialist, hardcore acrobat and mind-bending jugglers, as a revolutionary street show of extraordinary circus performances comes to Dundalk for one
day only.

Take part in circus workshops, where you will learn to walk the tight wire, juggling balls, hula hoops, devil stick, balancing sticks, spinning plates and more! With performances from Tumble Circus and Dundalk’s own Aerialist Nicola Moran and music throughout the day from local musicians ‘Fra and Rorie’.

It’s a day of free family fun not to be missed. Circus at the Square is an outdoor event, so please dress appropriately. It takes place on Saturday 4 June from 12:00pm – 4:30pm and is free. No booking required.

This event is funded by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. For more information contact An Táin Arts Centre’s on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media